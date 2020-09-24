1/1
Christine Gibbs
Christine Gibbs JAMES ISLAND - Mrs. Christine Margaret Evalina Gibbs, 81, of James Island, SC, passed away on September 20, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Christine Gibbs are invited to attend her private viewing on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Fielding Funeral Mortuary, 122 Logan St., Charleston, SC 29401. Graveside Funeral Services and burial will be held at Payne Memorial Gardens on September 26, 2020, at 12:00 PM, 2012 Sea Water Dr, James Island, SC 29412. Christine was affectionately known as "Granny" to many, and "Nunkey" to most. Wife of the late Clarence Gibbs, Christine was the mother of six children: Michael C. Gibbs (Kim), Joyce Reid (Michael), Michelle "Peanut" Gibbs, Cheryl Dantzler, and Annette Guinn (Lester),. Along with her children, she is survived by thirteen grandchildren and twenty five great-grandchildren; siblings: Wilhelmina Moye, Eva Mae Dent (James), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Arnold Gibbs; mother, Eva Smith McAlister; father, Elijah Tucker; sister, Albertha Green; and brother, Samuel Brown. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at 1515 Deleston Street, Charleston, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
2012 Sea Water Dr
Send Flowers
