Christine Goertzen
Christine Goertzen Moncks Corner - Christine Brown Goertzen, 92, of Moncks Corner, SC, retired co-owner and operator of the Pinopolis Road Apartments, died Friday morning at a local hospice house. Her funeral will be 2:00 PM Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020, in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Interment will follow in the Cordesville First Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service on Monday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Moncks Corner, 1504 US-52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.Mrs. Goertzen was born February 29, 1928 in Honey Hill, SC, a daughter of Alexander Washington "Elick" Brown and Louvisa Shuler Brown.She was a member of the First Christian Church of Moncks Corner, and a graduate of Berkeley High School. In earlier years, Mrs. Goertzen worked as a clerk for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, and while living in California as a switchboard operator for Pacific Telephone, she enjoyed spending time outdoors and working in her vegetable and flower gardens. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. Mrs Goertzen was the widow of Ron Goertzen and was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Brown. Surviving are two sons, Michael Goertzen and his wife, June, of Moncks Corner, and Rodney Goertzen of Orangeburg; a sister, Shirley Durden, of Moncks Corner; two grandchildren, Christopher Goertzen and Shannon Wascak; and five great-grandchildren, Michael Goertzen II, Noah Goertzen, Graham Wascak, Hannah Wascak, and Owen Wascak. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
