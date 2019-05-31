Christine Hunsucker Cole Hanahan - Christine Hunsucker Cole, 96, widow of Posey A. Cole, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Christine was born in Bennettsville, SC on December 25, 1922, a daughter of the late James F. Hunsucker and Cora Hood Hunsucker. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Cole Singletary, and son in law, Marion Singletary, of Hanahan, two grandchildren, Lisa Singletary, of Hanahan, and David (Malissa) Singletary, of Goose Creek, three great-grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Dylan Singletary, and Brandon Singletary, and two nephews, Vernon Hunsucker and Kenneth (Brenda) Hunsucker. In addition to her husband and parents, Christine was preceded in death by her brother, James Hunsucker. She retired from Charleston Naval Shipyard after working 35 years. Christine was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston, where her funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 am, burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. The family would like to thank the Village of Summerville, especially the staff and care-givers in the Palmetto Long Term Care Unit, for their dedicated and loving care of Christine. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019