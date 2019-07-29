Christine Rose Bryant Starnes Helfenstein Mt. Pleasant - Christine Rose Bryant Starnes Helfenstein, 35, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Mississippi. Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt Street, Charleston, at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Chrissy was born August 5, 1983, in Stockton, California. She was a graduate of Winter Haven High School in Winter Haven, FL, and earned a degree in nursing from Trident Technical College. She was a past member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was a talented visual artist. Her sons were her greatest joy in life, and the greatest gift she leaves behind. She is survived by her mother, Myra Eason Jones, and step-father, David J. Jones; her sons, Tucker Darrell Starnes, Tanner Eason Starnes, Tobias Scott Starnes, and Taylor Von Helfenstein; and her brothers, Guy Richard "Bubba" Bryant, Jr. and Jonathan C. Jones. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to East Cooper Community Outreach, 1145 Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019