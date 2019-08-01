Christine Rose Bryant Starnes Helfenstein Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends Christine Rose Bryant Starnes Helfenstein are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt Street, Charleston, at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to East Cooper Community Outreach, 1145 Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019