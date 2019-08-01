Christine Rose Bryant Starnes Helfenstein

Guest Book
  • "I hope the beautiful tribute to Chrissy brings a smile to..."
    - Lynda Webb
  • "Dear Myra, Taylor, Tucker, Tanner, Tobias & Family: As a..."
    - Kristin Adams
  • "Rest in Peace . First Baptist Church on James Island will..."
    - Trudie Mack
  • "My deepest sympathy is extended for the loss of your..."
    - Tommara Ladson
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
57 Pitt Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Christine Rose Bryant Starnes Helfenstein Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends Christine Rose Bryant Starnes Helfenstein are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt Street, Charleston, at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to East Cooper Community Outreach, 1145 Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
