Christopher Ashbarry Charleston - Christopher Gordon Ashbarry, of Charleston, SC, and formerly of Palmyra, NY, passed away peacefully the morning of July 10, 2020, after a short battle with aggressive cancer. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Gordon Ashbarry are invited to attend his Visitation between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. As per social distancing guidelines, all attendees will kindly wear a mask. Best known for a wide range of mechanical skills, Christopher will be missed by many. Since moving to Charleston he mostly enjoyed boating and offshore fishing with great friends. Christopher is survived by his wife, Jane; parents: Esther Mosher Ashbarry and Tom (Maureen) Ashbarry; daughter, Rachel; son, Tim (Julie) Bond; brothers Tom (Betty) and Mark; sisters, Linda Wilson and Heather (Randall) Oreta; and grandchildren, Zoey and Anthony Bond. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pet Helpers (www.pethelpers.org), Charleston Animal Society (www.charlestonanimalsociety.org), or Lowcountry Orphan Relief (lowcountryorphanrelief.org). Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
