Christopher "Scott" Beacham Charleston - Christopher "Scott" Beacham, 56, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Arlene McLeod Beacham entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 5, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Scott was born March 26, 1963 in Gastonia, North Carolina, son of Margie Frances Warren Beacham and the late James Weymouth Beacham. He retired as a crane supervisor from the South Carolina State Ports Authority after 31 years. He was a devoted family man. He was a great son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and he enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Beacham of Charleston, SC; mother, Margie Frances Beacham of Charleston, SC; son, Mark Richardson of James Island, SC; daughter, Janet Doniphan (Charles) of James Island, SC; son, Paul Richardson of Charleston, SC; brothers, James Beacham (Carole) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jeffrey Beacham (Jean) of Union Beach, NJ, and sister, Kande Suchey (George) of North Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Ashley, Savannah, Jacob, Shaylee, Julian; great-granddaughter Annalise, and Grandpug Omar. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019