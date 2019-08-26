Christopher Burleson Cottageville, SC - Christopher Lee Burleson, 49, of Cottageville, South Carolina, passed away on the morning of Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1970 in Prince George's County, Maryland, son of Lynda Lytle and Jones "Buddy" Burleson. He is survived by his wife, Ninia Burleson of Cottageville, South Carolina; children, Christina Smith, Hunter Burleson, and step-son, Christopher Pullen; granddaughter, Madelyn Caruso; sisters, Jenifer Burleson-Canaday and Bonnie Burleson; and several nieces and a nephew. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm and Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445; the celebration of life will directly follow. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019