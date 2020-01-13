|
|
Christopher "Chris" Forbes Summerville - Christopher "Chris" Lynn Forbes, 48, husband of Crystal Westover Forbes, died January 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Forbes was born March 25, 1971, in Georgetown, the son of David Earl Forbes and the late Janie Norlene Johnson Forbes. He grew up in Georgetown and graduated from Georgetown High School. Mr. Forbes traveled for over ten years outside the United States overseeing the Heating and Air maintenance for the U.S. Military. He was currently working for J.R. Hobbs Heating and Air. Chris attended Faith Assembly of God of Summerville with his wife Crystal. Mr. Forbes had a contagious personality and anyone who knew him loved him with his big smile. He loved his wife with every ounce of his being. Chris was known to his family and friends as "Country". Mr. Forbes is predeceased by: his mother, Janie Norlene Johnson Forbes. Surviving are: his wife of Summerville, his father, David Earl Forbes (Deborah) of Georgetown; a sister, Robin Forbes Graham (Hampton) of Columbia; six step-children, Angel, Lil Scott, Michael, Destinie, Erica and Andrew Vasko; two nephews, Skylar and Donovan Miller; five nieces, Katie Samantha and Kirstin Victoria Smith, Brittney Miller, Taylor and Skyler Graham; a step-sister, Annette Greene; three step-brothers, Nathan, James and Jeff Adams; and a number of great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be eleven o'clock Thursday January 16, 2020, at the Georgetown Church of God. Officiating will be the Rev. Derek Morgan. Private burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday in the Church Sanctuary from ten until eleven o'clock. Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhomecom. The family suggests memorials to: , 269 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020