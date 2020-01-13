Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayer Funeral Home
222 St. James St.
Georgetown, SC 29440
843-546-4184
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Georgetown Church of God
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Georgetown Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Forbes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher "Chris" Forbes


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher "Chris" Forbes Obituary
Christopher "Chris" Forbes Summerville - Christopher "Chris" Lynn Forbes, 48, husband of Crystal Westover Forbes, died January 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Forbes was born March 25, 1971, in Georgetown, the son of David Earl Forbes and the late Janie Norlene Johnson Forbes. He grew up in Georgetown and graduated from Georgetown High School. Mr. Forbes traveled for over ten years outside the United States overseeing the Heating and Air maintenance for the U.S. Military. He was currently working for J.R. Hobbs Heating and Air. Chris attended Faith Assembly of God of Summerville with his wife Crystal. Mr. Forbes had a contagious personality and anyone who knew him loved him with his big smile. He loved his wife with every ounce of his being. Chris was known to his family and friends as "Country". Mr. Forbes is predeceased by: his mother, Janie Norlene Johnson Forbes. Surviving are: his wife of Summerville, his father, David Earl Forbes (Deborah) of Georgetown; a sister, Robin Forbes Graham (Hampton) of Columbia; six step-children, Angel, Lil Scott, Michael, Destinie, Erica and Andrew Vasko; two nephews, Skylar and Donovan Miller; five nieces, Katie Samantha and Kirstin Victoria Smith, Brittney Miller, Taylor and Skyler Graham; a step-sister, Annette Greene; three step-brothers, Nathan, James and Jeff Adams; and a number of great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be eleven o'clock Thursday January 16, 2020, at the Georgetown Church of God. Officiating will be the Rev. Derek Morgan. Private burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday in the Church Sanctuary from ten until eleven o'clock. Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhomecom. The family suggests memorials to: , 269 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -