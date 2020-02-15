|
Christopher Frasier, Jr. Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Christopher Frasier, Jr. and his beloved parents, Christopher & Martha Frasier, Sr., his loving siblings, James Mitchell (Deborah), Nathaniel Mitchell (Sheryl), Gloria Green (Kevin), Patricia Johnson (Marvin), Marsha Frasier and Glenn Frasier are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church, 5768 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Frasier will lie in state at the church from 10 AM untill the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Frasier will be held at Walker's Chapel, Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020