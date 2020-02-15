Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Baptist Church
5768 Bears Bluff Road
Wadmalaw Island, SC
Christopher Frasier Jr. Obituary
Christopher Frasier, Jr. Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Christopher Frasier, Jr. and his beloved parents, Christopher & Martha Frasier, Sr., his loving siblings, James Mitchell (Deborah), Nathaniel Mitchell (Sheryl), Gloria Green (Kevin), Patricia Johnson (Marvin), Marsha Frasier and Glenn Frasier are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church, 5768 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Frasier will lie in state at the church from 10 AM untill the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Frasier will be held at Walker's Chapel, Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020
