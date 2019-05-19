Christopher Goss James Island - Entered into enteral rest on Friday, May 17, 2019. Mr. Goss was the beloved son of, Mrs. Wilhelmina Goss Moye and the late Herman Goss; father of, Shane Goss; brother of, Hermina Goss, Cathalee Grant (John) and Herman Goss. Mr. Goss was a mechanic. The family will be receiving friends at 1339 Freer Street, James Island, SC 29412. Funeral services details will be announced later. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.pasley'smortuary.com. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville Charleston, SC. (843-571-2300). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019