Christopher Goss James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Christopher "Chris" Goss are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 Am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4-7pm. Mr. Goss leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Mrs. Wilhelmina Goss Moye; son, Shane Goss; siblings, Hermina Goss, Cathalee Grant (John) and Herman Goss; a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019
