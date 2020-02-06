|
|
Christopher "Junior" Habersham Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Christopher "Junior" Habersham, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Residence: 1754 Habersham Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mr. Habersham was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Cristopher and Martha Kinlaw Habersham Sr.; widowed of Mrs. Mary "Bunch" Nesbitt Habersham; father of Christopher Habersham, III, Ms. Turkessa L. Habersham, and Mr. Darnell Habersham; brother of Mr. Henry Habersham (Mary M), Mrs. Jersey Gibbs (Theodore), Mr. Richard Habersham, Ms. Ruth Snyder, Mr. Frank Habersham (Maxine), Mrs. Betty Randolph (James), and Mr. Kenneth Habersham (Lesile); and brother-in-law of Mrs. Joyce Habersham. He was 75 and employed at Charleston Supply. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020