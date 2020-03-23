Home

Christopher Hastings Charleston - -Christopher Hamilton Hastings, 26, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on March 15th, 2020. Born on October 16th,1993, Christopher was the son Michele Miller Hastings and the late Peter Hamilton Hastings, MD. Chris will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving man. As a youth, he played many sports, but excelled as a talented swimmer. He loved watches, fancy cars-especially BMWs, fishing, music, cooking, and Clemson football. Chris was extremely social and would talk or debate for hours. He had a deep love for his family and his dog Obi. Chris graduated from Stratford High School in Goose Creek, SC, and then attended Clemson University as a Biology major. He had a love of all science and had hoped to finish his degree and work in research. Besides his mother, Christopher is survived by his sister, Erin Hastings; brother, Peter Hastings; stepfather, Kevin Joel Quinif; and Kevin's children Patrick Quinif, Mary Quinif, and Jackson Quinif. He is also survived by his grandmother, Ellen Miller of Merchantville, NJ, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020
