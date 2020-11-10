1/1
Christopher John Klobukowski
1936 - 2020
Christopher John Klobukowski Charleston - Christopher John Klobukowski, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Alice Hebel Klobukowski entered into eternal rest Friday, November 6, 2020. His funeral service will be held graveside Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Chris was born on October 25, 1936 in Warsaw, Poland, son of the late Wieslaw Klobukowski and Irena Tchorzewska Klobukowski. He and his parents immigrated to the U.S. in 1949. Chris earned degrees from East Texas State University and Texas A&M University before volunteering to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. Upon receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of Captain in 1969, Chris moved his young family to Charleston, South Carolina. He worked for many years at the Medical University of South Carolina as an instructor and researcher on the faculty in radiation oncology. After retirement he was active in a local Polish-American Club and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #780, holding offices in both organizations. Chris will be genuinely missed by his beloved wife of 58 years, Alice; his son, Chris; daughter-in-law, Karen; grandchildren: Allie and Matt; his sister-in-law, Margaret Quin and her children and their families. The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care especially Eric, Deedra, and Anetta. They made it possible for Chris to remain in his home with his wife. We would also like to thank Carolina House Calls and Nurse Practitioner Stephanie for their kindness. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or to the Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
NOV
14
Service
01:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
NOV
14
Interment
01:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

1 entry
November 9, 2020
I'm so sad that you're gone from us but thankful you're no longer suffering.
Laura Roback
Family
