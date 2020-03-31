Home

Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Grace Chapel Baptist Church
5830 Highway 174
Adams Run, SC
View Map
Christopher Martin Obituary
Christopher Martin MONCKS CORNER - Mr. Christopher Martin, 90, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina husband of the late Laverne Ancrum-Martin passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 02, 2020 in Grace Chapel Baptist Church, 5830 Highway 174, Adams Run, SC 29426 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Both the services celebrating his life and the interment will be private. He is survived by his daughters, Jeana Martin and Retha Cooper; grandchildren: El Nardo Ferron, Diedra Ferron, Cherelle Bryan, Lynn Sherman and Vonna Jordan; brother, Nelson Martin (Gertrude) and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. Luther Martin, Sr. and Mrs. Rosa Lee Martin. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 1, 2020
