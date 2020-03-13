|
Christopher Patrick Bird Pawleys Island, SC - Christopher Patrick Bird, age 47, passed away peacefully at his home in Pawleys Island, SC, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1972 in Atlanta, GA to Noel Patrick Bird and the late Sue Hite Bird. He was a 1990 graduate of Wando High School in Mt. Pleasant, SC. He earned a BS degree in Business Entrepreneurship from the College of Charleston. He was a successful real estate agent with ReMax Beach and Golf. His achievements included ReMax Hall of Fame, ReMax Lifetime Achievement, and Platinum Club Awards. He was a ReMax International Guest Speaker to share his experiences and successes. He was an active member of Pawleys Island Community Church where he served on the Life Safety Team. He also assisted with Youth Missions Trips with his daughter, Anna. Chris truly lived life to the fullest through traveling, golfing, and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed attending the Masters Golf Tournament and golfing with his daughter, Allie. Chris had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters, Anna and Allie; father, Noel (Pam); brother, Todd (Andrea) of Pawleys Island, in-laws, Ken and Jane Finger; sister-in-law, Molly Tweed (Travis) of Lincolnton, NC, niece, Leah Tweed; nephews, Jake Tweed and Slayt Bird. Chris will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various organizations within the Pawleys Island community he served. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to Pawleys Island Community Church, PO Box 777, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, Reference: Student Missions. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pawleys Island Community Church.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020