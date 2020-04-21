|
Christopher "Chris" Paul Doss Ladson - Christopher "Chris" Paul Doss, 46, of Ladson, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Chris was born on October 3, 1973 in Oxford, MS, son of Joe Randall Doss of Summerville and Darla Seymour Reiff of Summerville. He attended N. Charleston High School. He served in the US Army and was a member of the National Guard. Chris was a graduate of the Disney College and had a certificate as a personal trainer. Survivors in addition to his parents are: stepfather, Thomas V. Reiff of Summerville; son, Christopher Paul Doss, II of N. Charleston; four siblings: Billy Joe Doss (Taya Avila) of Summerville, Clayton Andrew Doss (Suresa) of Summerville, Patrick Vincent Reiff (Ashley) of Summerville, Elizabeth Virginia Reiff (Alexis Kelly) of Summerville; and Lateisha Yates. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020