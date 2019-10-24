Christopher Price Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Christopher Price and those of his parents, the late Mrs. Vickie Little and Mr. William A. Price; those of his son, Christian Price; those of his brothers, John Little, Terrance Huff (Ineke), Shaun Freeman, William Price, Jr. and LaJustin Williams; those of his sisters, Katrina Gourdine, Shalonda Singleton (Lawrence), Yolanda Price and Chandra Peterson; and those of his special friend, Ms. Lily Winter are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Greater Beulah United Bibleway Church, 5830 Bramble Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Private. There will not be a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019