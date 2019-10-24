Christopher Price

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear about your passing Chris! May God keep and..."
    - Brittany Lawrence
  • "I gone miss U man.I love U."
    - Shad Hamlin
  • "May God keep watch over your family, your kid, your..."
    - Shawn Richardson
  • "I Thought You Was Everlasting You Let This Thing We Call..."
    - Watson Cuttino
  • "I love you with all my heart my baby brother!! I miss you..."
    - William Allison Price Jr.
Service Information
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC
29405-5158
(843)-554-2117
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Beulah United Bibleway Church
5830 Bramble Ave., N
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Christopher Price Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Christopher Price and those of his parents, the late Mrs. Vickie Little and Mr. William A. Price; those of his son, Christian Price; those of his brothers, John Little, Terrance Huff (Ineke), Shaun Freeman, William Price, Jr. and LaJustin Williams; those of his sisters, Katrina Gourdine, Shalonda Singleton (Lawrence), Yolanda Price and Chandra Peterson; and those of his special friend, Ms. Lily Winter are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Greater Beulah United Bibleway Church, 5830 Bramble Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Private. There will not be a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
