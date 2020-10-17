Christopher Scott Mallard Charleston - Christopher Scott Mallard, 58, of Charleston, South Carolina, loving husband of Julie Jepson, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 16, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 19, 2020 in Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Road. A private family interment will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Scott was born August 4, 1962 in Charleston, a cherished son of Judge Robert Roland Mallard, Sr. and Ruth Hills Mallard. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and was an avid Gamecocks football fan. For 25 years, Store Creek on Edisto Island and it's sandbar were the Mallard Family's backyard. Creekwood continued to be Scott's favorite place to spend time fishing, swimming, and enjoying the outdoors. He was known for his big smile that would light up any room. He loved and accepted his friends and family without judgment or reservation. Scott leaves behind his wife, his parents, three brothers, Robert Roland Mallard, Jr., Timothy Seabrook Mallard, Patrick Mallard, and sister, Rose "Sissy" Elizabeth Mallard; nieces, Julia M. Watkins (Mac), Grace Mallard, and nephew, Robert R. Mallard III. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fund for Bishop England at https://www.behs.com/annualfund/
