Christopher Stamos SUMMERVILLE - Christopher Stamos of Summerville, SC, formerly of Jersey City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was 69-years old as of Oct. 11. He is survived by his brothers, John Szemly of Summerville, James Stamos of Hollywood, Fla., and Gabriel and Stephen Stamos, both of Bayonne; his sisters-in-law, Debra Szemly, and Maryann and Susan Stamos; his nephews, George and Christopher Stamos; his niece Kellyann Fink; and a granddaughter, Amanda. He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Ann (nee: Szemly); and by his brothers Mike and George. Prior to his retirement, Chris was a civilian contract specialist with the Navy in Charleston, where he was liked and respected both by his colleagues, and by contractors, with whom contract specialists normally have an adversarial relationship. He received "Superior Ratings for 10-years from the Space and Naval Systems Warfare Center and before that "Outstanding Ratings for 10-years from the Naval Facilities Command Center. He was a frequent visitor to New Jersey and especially to meetings of the Jersey City Rotary Club where his brother Stephen is a member, with Rotarians asking two months in advance: "When is he coming?" Chris was an alumnus of Rutgers University where he earned a Bachelors in Psychology in 1973. A Memorial Service in Summerville, South Carolina will be announced at a later date. Funeral and graveside services will take place in New Jersey and are under the direction of Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company, 3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07306. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Mass cards for the family may be mailed to the funeral home and letters of condolence may be posted at www.riottofh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019