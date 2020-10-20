Christopher Taylor, Jr. CHARLESTON - Relatives and friends of Christopher Taylor, Jr., 78, of Charleston, SC, are invited to attend his graveside services on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A Walk-thru will be this evening at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC 29405 from 6-8pm. He is survived by his daughter Myra Lawson; son Terone Lawson; and other relatives and friends. www.suburbanfh.com
