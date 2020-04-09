Home

Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Chuck Deleon Horlbeck CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Chuck Deleon Horlbeck, formerly of Mount Pleasant, SC, those of his wife, Sara King Horlbeck, his parents, the late William and the late Genevieve Richardson Horlbeck, their children, Tierra Marie Brown, Craig Deleon Horlbeck, Genevieve Lutricia Horlbeck and Camron Tyrese Horlbeck, grandson, Dalshawn Mack, his sister, Mildred Chyvonne Horlbeck, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and in-laws, are invited to attend a walk through to be held for Mr. Horlbeck on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020
