Cicely McCray Ladson - The relatives and friends of Deaconess Cicely Chapman McCray and those of her husband, Deacon Marreo McCray; those of her children, Arrington McCray, Marreo McCray, Jr. and Tanisha McCray; those of her parents, the late Rev. Dr. Horace Devore Chapman and Ms. Linda Chapman; those of her father & mother-in-law, the late Felix McCray and Dorothy McCray; those of her cousins, Jesse Graham and Gregory & April Williams; and those of her brothers-in-law, Felix M. McCray and Matrell J. McCray are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Garden. Deaconess McCray will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a wake service. Final viewing will take place 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019