Ciera Roper Charleston - The family of Ms. Ciera E. Roper announces her passing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Ms. Roper is the daughter of Ms. St. Claire Roper and the late Mr. Moses Roper, Jr.; the sister of Mrs. Anissa Christian (Rev. Waymon T.) and Ms. Shanicka Simmons. Viewing for Ms. Roper will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 5:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will be a private service held for the family. Condolences maybe sent to dickersonmortuary.net. Ciera is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is the Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405, Phone: (843)718-0144.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.