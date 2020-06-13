Cindy Tunnell Owens CHARLESTON - Cindy Tunnell Owens, 63, passed away at her home in Charleston, S.C. on May 9, 2020, after a long battle with liver cancer. She was born March 24, 1957 in Ft. Hood, Killeen, TX. Cindy was the daughter of the late Colonel Teddy B. Tunnell and Lillie June Cates Tunnell. She attended school in Killeen, TX through the 11th grade; graduated from Clovis, New Mexico High School in 1975 and earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 1991. Cindy and Richard Owens married March 16, 1991; four and half months after meeting on Halloween night 1990 and enjoyed a 29 year love affair. Most recently, Cindy sold real estate in Charleston. She enjoyed a long career in outside sales where she worked at Advanced Group, Hisco, Circuit Express, and was the Owner/Partner of IMP Printing Solutions with her husband, Richard. Cindy was active in her churches which included St. James Episcopal in Tempe, AZ, member of the Alter Guild; and Old St. Andrews Parish Church in Charleston, SC. She was member of the Alter Guild, Usher, and Vestry. Cindy's love for life included several activities such as, hiking, swimming, and travelling. She also enjoyed her garden and especially loved cooking for family and friends. She loved animals mainly dachshunds. She will be interred with our beloved dachshunds: Gretchen, Juan Pe;rez, Sagebrush and our yorkies Sam and Sasha. Cindy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and positive energy. She was full of life, compassion and never met a stranger. She was extremely loyal to family and friends. Her perfect make-up and lipstick only accentuated her beauty inside and out. In business, she always had a determination to succeed; was known for her super professionalism and love for her customers. In addition to her husband, Richard P. Owens of Charleston, are her brothers: Teddy B. Tunnell, Jr of Richmond, VA; Jerry (Andrea) Tunnell of Boise, ID; and Keith (Marylinda) Tunnell of Spring Branch, TX. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Amy Owens of Indianapolis, IN. and her children our dachshunds Ashley Weston and Elizabeth Taylor. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Cindy Owens to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org. A family memorial will be in Texas June 13, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11:00am at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church 2604 Ashley River Road Charleston, SC. Please join us for a celebration of Cindy's life after the service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.