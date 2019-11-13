|
|
Claire Caroselli Mitchell DANIEL ISLAND - Claire Caroselli Mitchell, 89, of Daniel Island, wife to the late Raymond Joseph Mitchell of 47 years, entered into eternal rest on November 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 13, 1930 in New York, New York, Claire was the daughter of the late Edward and Angela Caroselli. Claire was a social extrovert and kind to people of all ages and backgrounds. She was known as "Pickles" by all who knew & loved her. Among other activities, she was an active member in the Lowcountry Explorers, Daniel Island Library Book Club, and Silver Sneakers. She also enjoyed watching theatrical performances at the Dock Street Theatre, drinking a daily cocktail on her back porch, hosting friends and family for pasta night, socializing, reading, and never missed an opportunity to dance like no one was watching. Claire spent many summers over the last 40 years at the family beach house in Long Beach, NC (Oak Island). She loved being close to the ocean when she was there, she felt nearer to the love of her life, Raymond. Claire had many lifelong friends & family in Charleston, New Jersey and on Oak Island. Claire is survived by daughters Ann Coble (Charleston) and Laurie Collins (Summerville), grandchildren Raymond Coble (Summerville), Samantha Coble (Charleston), Rebecca Coble (Atlanta, GA), Kathleen Chandler (Allen, TX), Claire Chandler (Rock Hill), Hannah Chandler (Lugoff), and Lauren Chandler (Burlington, NC). She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Raymond Coble (Summerville), Alexandra Coble (Summerville), Emmeline Coble (Summerville), Juliette Coble (Summerville), Landon Sukarchi (Charleston), and Tristan Sukarchi (Charleston). The family will receive friends from 5 PM - 7 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A Rosary will be prayed at 5 PM. Services will be held at 12 PM, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. The burial will be held at a later date in New York. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019