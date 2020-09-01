Clara Bell Richardson Wando, SC - Mrs. Clara Bell Rivers Richardson, 82, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020. Residence: 1025 Victoria Rd., Wando, SC 29492. Mrs. Richardson is the widow of Mr. Harold Leroy Richardson; daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Lorraine Brown Rivers; mother of Ms. Lorraine Rivers, Mr. Harold L. Richardson, Ms. Barbara A. Richardson, Mrs. Francina Shaw (Rodney), Mr. Bobby Richardson (Symia), Mr. Cedric Richardson (Rev. Sheri), and Mr. Kenneth Richardson (Evette); stepmother of Mr. Ahmad Kinloch (Kerisha) and Ms. Albertha Kinloch; sister of Mrs. Loretta R. McNeal, Mrs. Mae Bell R. McKenzie, Mrs. Emily R. Richardson (Sammie), Mrs. Albertha R. Jenkins (Henry), Mrs. Barbara R. Coakley, and the late Mrs. Sarah B. Washington, Mrs. Anna Bell Fredericks, Mr. Sheldon Rivers, and Ms. Janice Rivers; and the sister-in-law of Mr. Troy Richardson, Mr. David Richardson (Georgia), Mr. Richard Walker, and Mrs. Henrietta Rivers. Mrs. Richardson was a Homemaker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
