Clara Hutto Zolnierowicz Hanahan - Clara Hutto Zolnierowicz, beloved wife of the late Honorable Leo J. Zolnierowicz, Sr. passed away peacefully at her home on July 20, 2020. Born in Charleston on May 12, 1929, she was the first daughter of Raleigh Hutto and Blanche Holseberg. A graduate of North Charleston High School she worked at different times of her life at Cameron and Barkley, as an elementary school teacher with the Charleston Air Force Base and the Hanahan News. Her most important vocation, however, was as a loving wife and amazing mother. A charter member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Hanahan, SC, she was honored as the Catholic Woman of the Year for the Diocese of Charleston in 1976 due to her charity work in the community. She is the much beloved mother of Leo J. (Kay) Zolnierowicz, Jr. of Moncks Corner, SC; Steven H. (Debbie) Zolnierowicz of Lincolnton, NC; and David P. Zolnierowicz of Hanahan. Also, of Hanahan is cherished friend Geoffrey M. Holt. Clara was the proud grandmother of Summer (Hunter) White of Walterboro, SC and April (Kevin) Hamilton of Raleigh, NC, Tyona Brackett of Huntersville, NC and Shane Brackett (Trisha) of Mount Holly, NC; and great-grandmother of Cooper and Penn White, Logan Hamilton and Saylor Brackett. Dear sisters include the late Carolyn (Eugene) Hood and late Jacqueline (Joseph) Zomer of Hanahan. Remembered by her beloved cousins Ruth Lipscomb, Doris Conner and Lanelle Stewart along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Known for her great love of children and a keen sense of humor, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family services are being handled by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel and Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment at Carolina Memorial Gardens will follow. As an expression of sympathy, please donate generously to the charity of your choice
