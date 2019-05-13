Clara Lee Mazyck SUMMERVILLE - With regret we inform you that; Mrs. Clara Lee Mazyck of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019; the daughter of the late Mr. Jessie and Mrs. Lonnie Quattlebaum; the mother of Mrs. Diane (Jimmy) Watson, Mrs. Debra Wynn, Mr. Sammie (Sharon) Simmons, Jr., and Mrs. Pricilla Harvey; the sister of Mr. Fred Quattlebaum, and Mr. David (Joyce) Quattlebaum, Grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 10, and great-great-grandmother of 2; the best friend of Mrs. Geraldine and Mr. Moses Simmons; and Mrs. Lisa Hadstate. Services has been entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 14, 2019