Clara Polite
Clara Polite Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Clara Polite are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mt. Horr AME Church Cemetery, 4360 Highway 174, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Polite is survived by her daughter, Marvalette Chisolm; son, Robert Polite, Jr.; mother, Mary Chisolm; sister, Pamela Chisolm; brother, Wallace Chisolm; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
