Clarence Adams Hanahan - Clarence Woodrow Adams, Jr., 53, of Hanahan passed away September 30, 2019. He was born September 7, 1966 in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Clarence W. Adams and Doris Weeks Adams. Clarence was a free spirit who loved dirt biking, riding jet skis, and cruising on his motorcycle. He enjoyed spending time in Beaufort. He was currently employed with Hay Tire Pros on Savannah Highway for over 26 years. Clarence grew extremely fond of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Cribb of Sumter. Over the years he aquired many friends and customers, he knew no strangers, which he was very proud of. He is survived by his three daughters; Madeline, Julia (Michael), and Allison, one granddaughter, Tessa, three brothers, Steve, John, and Terry, two sisters, Melinda and Helen. The family would like to mention the Dalbec Family; his significant other, Sherry, her children, Joseph, Sean, and Ashley, and his beloved boxer, Rogue. He is predeceased by his sister, Debbie. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3-5PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the Chapel at 5PM, 843-797-2222, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. Clarence wants everyone to know, "All is well".
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019