In Loving Memory Of CLARENCE MUNGIN SR. February 27, 1910 ~ Nov. 4, 1982 110TH BIRTHDAY VIOLA B. MUNGIN February 26, 1920 ~ Sept. 26, 2015 100TH BIRTHDAY Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven from your babies below. We miss and love you dearly And we wanted you both to know your birthday's not forgotten And your memories, lives on We celebrate the life you had even though yall gone. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" Sadly missed by Children, Grands, Great-Grands and Great-Great-Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
