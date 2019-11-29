|
|
Clarence Cumbee Charleston - Clarence Eugene "Gene" Cumbee, 74, of James Island, passed away on November 27, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Clarence Eugene Cumbee are invited to attend his Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Graveside, Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Monday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Gene was born February 3, 1945, in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated from James Island High School in 1963 and The University of South Carolina in 1967. He worked as an Insurance Adjuster for General Adjusting Bureau, Jefferson Pilot, as well as several other insurance companies. Gene was a member and Past Master of Pythagorean Masonic Lodge #21 A.F.M. and was a member of the Shriners at Omar Temple. He enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, scuba diving, and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susann Christiansen Cumbee and his mother, Helen Bischoff Cumbee, both of Charleston. He is survived by his three children: April Cumbee Brooks and her husband John of Beaufort, Tammy Cumbee Reed and her husband Robert of Sumter and James "Jay" Cumbee of Charleston. He has five grandchildren: Amanda Brooks Hansil, Kyle Brooks, Sloan Reed, Robert Reed, Jr. and James Cumbee, Jr., along with his four great-grandchildren: Charlotte Hansil, Brooks Hansil, Eli Pence and Paisley Pence. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019