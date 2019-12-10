|
|
Clarence DeWitt Melton Jr. Charleston - Clarence "CD" DeWitt Melton, Jr., 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Frances Robinson Melton entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 20, 2019. His funeral service will be held Sunday, December 15, at 2:00 p.m., in Ashley River Baptist Church. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 until time of service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. CD was born August 29, 1925, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Clarence DeWitt Melton, Sr. and the late Minnie Lee Harter Melton. He lived in Augusta, GA, and Columbia, SC, before moving to Charleston, SC. CD was a member of the Naval ROTC while attending the University of South Carolina. He resigned in 1943 to enter the Army Air Corps serving as Flight Engineer on B-29's until the war ended in 1945. CD was the owner of Melton and Son Optician and Hearing Aid Dealer from 1945 until he retired in 1996. He was a member and Past President of the SC Opticians Association and the SC Hearing Aid Dealers Association. CD was a member and Past President of the Charleston Country Club, a life member and Past President of the Sertoma Club, Past President of the Charles Webb Center, a life member of The Hibernian Society, life member of the Elks Lodge #242 and a former member of The German Friendly Society. He was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church. CD is survived by his daughter, Lynda Melton Perrin (Dan) of Charleston; son, Gregory DeWitt Melton (Nancy) of Huger; four grandchildren: Dan Perrin, Jr. (Katy), Robin Curry (James), DeWitt Melton, Jr., and Christopher Melton (Caitlin); and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice, 405 N Magnolia St., Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019