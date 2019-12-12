|
|
Clarence DeWitt Melton Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Clarence "C.D." DeWitt Melton, Jr. will be held in the Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Old St. Andrew's Parish Churchyard. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Ashley River Baptist Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice, 405 N Magnolia St., Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019