Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence DeWitt Melton Jr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence DeWitt Melton Jr. Obituary
Clarence DeWitt Melton Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Clarence "C.D." DeWitt Melton, Jr. will be held in the Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Old St. Andrew's Parish Churchyard. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Ashley River Baptist Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice, 405 N Magnolia St., Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -