Clarence George Winningham Hanahan - Clarence George Winningham, 75, of Hanahan, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service. The interment will be private. Clarence attended Riverland Terrace High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Trident Technical College and completed a journeymen electrician apprenticeship. He retired from Naval Weapons Station Public Works. He was an avid golfer. Some of this proudest moments were picking up his daughter, Barbara, from Baptist college daily after work, cheering Barbara on at her running events. And most of all, being an amazing granddad to Henry, who inherited his granddad's passion for the game of golf. Clarence was a very caring person for all of his many friends, co-workers and most of all, his family, especially his wife, Cora of 50 years; his brothers, Leon (deceased), Walter and Michael; his sisters, Linda, Debby and Catherine, their spouses and his many nieces an nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org or Friends of the Muni, Inc., 2110 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019