Clarence McDonald Charleston - Clarence McDonald, 69, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A private service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort SC. He is survived by his brother, Jackie McDonald; sister-in-law, Sadie C. McDonald; brother-in-law, Earl Capers; nephews, Clifton McDonald (Leslie), Earl Capers (Josette), Charles McDonald (Odessa), and Kelvin Capers (Clarissia); niece, Chrystal McFarland (Kevin); and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
