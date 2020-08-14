Clarence Ralph Boyer, Jr. CHARLESTON - Clarence Ralph Boyer, Jr., 67, of Johns Island, SC, A Loving Husband, Caring Father and Best Friend to everyone, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Clarence was born July 21, 1953 in Charleston, SC. He was a son of the late Clarence R. Boyer, Sr. and the late Martha Way Boyer. He will be remembered by his loving wife, Vicki Boyer and his daughters, Martha Louise Burdette and Amber Renee Boyer. He will also be sadly missed by 5 sisters, family and friends, and fellow farmers as that is what he enjoyed in life. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston