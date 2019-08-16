Clarence Randolph Charleston - Mr. Clarence Randolph entered into eternal rest on Aug 15, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents; Mrs. Batty M. Ray and Mr. Clarence Henry Randolph, silbings; Randy Ray, Jarriot Keith Mazyck and Rockiya Aiken, a special aunt; Mrs. Deloris Mazyck White, one niece and a host of nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Randolph resided in North Charleston, SC. The funeral notice will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 17, 2019