Clarence Richardson Jr.
Clarence Richardson, Jr. JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Clarence Richardson Jr. will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside Service on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. James Memorial Gardens, Grimball Rd, James Island, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Friday from 4-6pm at the mortuary. After the visitation on Friday the family invites you to a repass on 1904 Sallie Street, James Island, SC. Services will be live streamed on the Pasley's Mortuary Facebook page. Clarence leaves to cherish his memories his wife, LaJoyce Richardson; father, Clarence Richardson, Sr; siblings, Rosalyn (Willie) Mcphail, Gregory (Christy) Richardson, Evans (Angie) Wilder, Richard (Beverly) Smalls and Jerome (Terry) White; a host of loving Aunts, especially Julia Turner, who stood by his last breath and Uncles, 20 adorable Nieces/Nephews and a basket of precious grand Nieces/Nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and Graveside Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
