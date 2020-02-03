|
Clarence Robinson, Sr. Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Clarence. C. Robinson, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12 Noon, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at New Webster United Methodist Church, 4755 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Robinson will lie in state at the church from 11am until the hour of service. No Wake. Viewing will be held this evening (Tuesday) from 3pm until 7pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements of Comfort in care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:843-559-0341. Fax:843-559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2020