Clarence "Buddy" Shortt Ladson - Clarence Barry "Buddy" Shortt, 58, of Ladson, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2019 at 1 o'clock in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road Charleston SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston SC 29401. Buddy was born on November 11, 1960, in Wytheville, VA, a son of Dorothy L. Terry Shortt and the late Clarence L. Shortt. Buddy enjoyed computers, and music. He was a movie enthusiast, and artist. He worked in construction and he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. Buddy is survived by his mother Dorothy L. Shortt of Ladson; brother David A. Shortt and his wife Lou of Summerville; sister Brenda L. Shortt of Batesville, IN; three nephews Mitchell B. Shortt of Columbus, OH, Jared Allen Shortt and Hayden Matthew Short, both of Summerville; one niece Krista Nicole Shortt of Fort Myers, FL. Buddy is predeceased by his father Clarence L. Shortt and his maternal grandmother Annie Terry. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 6, 2019