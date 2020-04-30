Clarence Williams
Clarence Williams N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Clarence Williams are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Juanita Mae Williams; three daughters, Jessica Ford, Tikahia Parker and Terolyn Williams Givens (Jermaine); one son, Michael Butler; two sisters, Elizabeth Bradley and Evangelist Zola Myers; three brothers, Nathaniel Williams, Johnell Williams and James Pressley; five brothers-in-law, Wilfred Alexander (Katherine), Cleveland Alexander (Ruth), Sterling Alexander (Kasandra), Johnny Alexander (Carolyn) and Terry Alexander (Kim); one sister-in-law, Cecilia Alexander; 16 grandchildren; special friends, Keith Armstrong and Carlos Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
