Clarence Williams N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Clarence Williams are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Juanita Mae Williams; three daughters, Jessica Ford, Tikahia Parker and Terolyn Williams Givens (Jermaine); one son, Michael Butler; two sisters, Elizabeth Bradley and Evangelist Zola Myers; three brothers, Nathaniel Williams, Johnell Williams and James Pressley; five brothers-in-law, Wilfred Alexander (Katherine), Cleveland Alexander (Ruth), Sterling Alexander (Kasandra), Johnny Alexander (Carolyn) and Terry Alexander (Kim); one sister-in-law, Cecilia Alexander; 16 grandchildren; special friends, Keith Armstrong and Carlos Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com . Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston