Clark Moore, II OCALA, FL - Clark Moore, II, born June 17, 1948, passed away on January 25th 2020 at his home in Ocala Florida. He was known to friends as Gunner and was a retired Chief Warrant Officer in the Navy. He is survived by his children Janel McClain and husband Billy, Sean Moore and wife Jacque, Pep Moore and wife Goya, Brian Moore and wife Jessica, all of Charleston; also daughter Lisa and 9 grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020