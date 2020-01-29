Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clark Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark Moore II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark Moore II Obituary
Clark Moore, II OCALA, FL - Clark Moore, II, born June 17, 1948, passed away on January 25th 2020 at his home in Ocala Florida. He was known to friends as Gunner and was a retired Chief Warrant Officer in the Navy. He is survived by his children Janel McClain and husband Billy, Sean Moore and wife Jacque, Pep Moore and wife Goya, Brian Moore and wife Jessica, all of Charleston; also daughter Lisa and 9 grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -