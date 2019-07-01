Claudette Weathers Jackson St. George, SC - Claudette Weathers Jackson, 77, of St. George, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Old St. George Baptist Church with the Reverends James Way and Ned Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the Heaton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sam Weathers, Blake Weathers, Kevin Weathers, Shaun Jackson, Sid Jackson and Eddie Fralix. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church and other times at her home. Claudette was born on June 12, 1942 in St. George, a daughter of the late Joseph Clyde Weathers and Maggie Heaton Weathers. She was a 1960 graduate of St. George High School and later Trident Technical College, retired Property Manager with Boyd Management, owner of The Fabric Shop and Master Seamstress, Main Street Cafe in St. George and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of Old St. George Baptist Church, Senior Sunday School Class, and the Hardees Breakfast Club. She was predeceased by her brother, Clyde David "Boot" Weathers. Surviving are her two daughters, Donna J. (Timmy) Traxler and Kristi Jackson Willis, all of St. George; grandchildren, Josh (Taylor) Traxler, Elizabeth Traxler, Kristen Traxler, Jessica (Ron) Legette, Maggie Willis and Jaxie Rast; great-granddaughter, Olivia Traxler; a brother, James Harold "Wig" (Eunice) Weathers; and her loving companion, Haskell Fralix. Memorials may be made to Old St. George Baptist Church, 509 Old St. George Road, St. George, SC 29477 or Heaton Cemetery, c/o Sam Weathers, 383 Cowtail Road, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 2, 2019