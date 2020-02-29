|
|
Claudia Caroline Hucks Summerville - Claudia Caroline Cribb Hucks, 85, of Summerville, wife of Clarence B. Hucks, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Laurens, SC. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdh.org. Claudia was born on September 21, 1934 in Pleasant Hill, SC, daughter of the late William "Ozzie" and Ruby Williams Cribb. Clarence and Claudia were married December 22, 1953. She was a supportive Navy wife for 23 years. They were stationed in Alaska, Hawaii, and many other places. She earned a master's degree in Biblical Studies from Anderson Baptist College. She was a long-time member of Summerville Baptist Church, where she served in the Choir and sang for many years in The Singing Christmas Tree. She was also a member of Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville. She went on mission trips worldwide and enjoyed traveling. Her favorite personal travel was her trip to Israel, where she was able to walk the steps of Jesus. Claudia enjoyed writing, gardening, and loved her animals. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors including her husband Clarence of 66 years are: two children; Debra Delores Bryan (Mike) of Laurens and Clarence Bruce Hucks (Julie) of Summerville; five grandchildren; Corey Hucks, Bryce Hucks (Christine), Adrial Bryan, Shea McHenry (Dearil) and Haley Day (Griffin); two great-grandchildren: Bryson Hucks and Suttyn Hucks; and one brother, Melvin Cribb (Helen) of Pleasant Hill. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by four siblings; Elden Cribb, Louise Thompson, Roger Cribb and Larry Cribb. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020