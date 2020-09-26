Claudia King Charleston - Claudia Deitrick King, 72, of Charleston, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. A Private Service will be held at a later date. Claudia was born on May 25, 1948 in Summerville, SC, a daughter of the late Adam Harry Deitrick and Annie Lee Jameson Deitrick. She was a graduate of St. George High School, and The College of Charleston. Upon her retirement from The U.S. Postal Service, Claudia travelled extensively. She enjoyed time spent with friends, her pets; and reading the latest mystery novel. Surviving is her son, Stephen Hughes Swan, Jr., Charleston; a daughter, Laura Elizabeth (John) Moss, Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Parker Jameson Bowling, Carter Quinn Moss, Katherine Emily Moss, and Aubrey Alexander Swan; and a sister, Debbie D. (Terry) Mallard. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston